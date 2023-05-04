Newcastle United defender Dan Burn says Newcastle are playing with greater energy and intensity and believe they are fitter than every opponent.

The Magpies have won their last three games, scoring 12 and conceding just three.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Burn said: "We believe we're the fittest team in the league.

"I think you can see the intensity that we play at and we have the mentality that we've got more [fitness] than every team we play against.

"We thought that if we got a goal back, with them struggling at bottom of the league, that they might not be able to handle it, mentally - and it worked."

Newcastle host Arsenal on Sunday in a match that will be crucial for both clubs.

The Magpies beat the Gunners 2-0 at St James' Park last May and Burn is hoping for a repeat: "If we can create the same sort of atmosphere with the fans that we did at this time last season, it could be a great game.

"They're still trying to win the league but we want the points we need to cement our place in the Champions League. I can't believe I'm saying that, but that's what we're chasing.

"We want that now and we're in that position where we can really push for it. So, we'll be going to win the game."