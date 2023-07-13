Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell is hoping to bring in up to four new faces to bolster his options for the new season.

Kettlewell has so far signed only striker Conor Wilikinson and made Jon Obika's loan deal permanent this summer.

Striker Kevin van Veen heads the list of six departures from the first-team squad, while loan players Stuart McKinstry, James Furlong and Ollie Crankshaw have returned to their parent clubs.

“Ideally I want four bodies, every manager will tell you he wants more players in to give us more options,” said Kettlewell.

“I’ve always had this thing in my head where I don’t want to run with ridiculous numbers because if we do that then you lose the continuity in your group.

“That’s when you start to filter in bad mentality and half measures in training sessions.

“As small a number that we can run with is a good factor but we can all acknowledge football is a bit different now than the days of guys knocking out 40-plus games.

Kettlewell insists Riku Danzaki leaving his contract early has not cost the club.

“We worked at a situation where Riku had another opportunity elsewhere,” he added.

“It’s not been at an extra cost to the club, other than the weekly contract that was there initially.”