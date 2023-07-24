Oh chats have Yang 'excited' by Celtic switch

Yang Hyun-jun says chats with striker Oh Hyeon-gyu about life in Scotland and playing football there have left him "really excited" about the prospect of joining his fellow South Koreans at Celtic.

Oh has been with the Scottish champions since January, while Kwon Hyeok-kyu, the midfielder signed from Busan I-Park, also arrived from their homeland on the same day as 21-year-old Yang.

Winger Yang, who played 22 times, 20 of them starts, this season for a Gangwon side sitting bottom of the K-League, told Celtic TV he is relishing the challenge of a "new experience".

Asked what kind of player the club's fans can expect, he added: "I play on the right wide of midfield and what I like to focus on is complex movement with the ball as well as giving my best to help defending."