Frustrating wait almost over for Dundee's Mexican duo

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda are frustrated by their delayed arrival at Dens Park, but will join up with the squad next week.

Defender Portales and attacker Pineda have yet to meet their new team-mates because of work permit issues.

"They will be in the building next week which I am delighted about," said Docherty.

"We went through everything we needed to do as a club. We signed the players, we got them through the work permit visa but then there was a bit of a hitch in terms of the Home Office protocols with the visa but we have managed to overcome that now.

"It is more the frustration from the players' point of view. I have been in constant touch with them through zoom. I would have loved them to be with us on the Dublin trip to bond with their team-mates, but there is a close group here anyway, they all live locally so I am sure they will integrate fine.

"As frustrated as the players are because they are looking back and they are seeing the results, they are seeing how we are doing in pre-season, they want to be part of that."

Docherty has brought in eight signings since replacing Gary Bowyer as manager this summer and isn't done yet.

"I am happy with the way the squad are building at the moment. We will continue to do that," he added.

"There are areas I still want to strengthen. I want to make sure that for every position within different systems, there will be competition all over the pitch."