'I am ready' - Hojlund backs himself to succeed at Man Utd

Rasmus Hojlund and Erik ten HagGetty Images

Rasmus Hojlund is confident he can make an impact in the Premier League after completing his £72m move from Atalanta.

"It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player," he told the club website.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

"It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players."

United have been desperate for a striker to strengthen their options going forward, and Hojlund believes the role Erik ten Hag has mapped out will be beneficial for both him and the club.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development," he said. "I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world.

" Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”

