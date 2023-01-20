Julen Lopetegui says it is important that new signing Pablo Sarabia "adapts very quickly" to the pace of the Premier League.

"He’s a player that I’ve known a long time. He’s here to help us to get our aims and we are happy that he is here," said Lopetegui.

"He’s never played in England before, so it’s important that he has to adapt very quickly, but he’s an experienced player and he’s going to help us, undoubtedly.

"The conversation was that he wanted to play in the Premier League, he wanted to play here and we wanted him to come here. We all agreed and now we are going to work very hard to get his dream, and our dream, which is to achieve our main aim of being out of the relegation zone at the end of the season.

"He can play in different positions; as a winger, as a number 10, but above all, he’s a good player and the good players can adapt in every situation."

Sarabia was part of Spain’s squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and made one substitute appearance against Morocco.

He added: "What’s most important is that he is able to make good decisions, be able to play well and to work hard with the ball.

“He’s an experienced player who can help us, of course he has to adapt to England and the rhythm of the game, of course he can adapt to the quality of the game, but it’s the rhythm of the matches which is important."