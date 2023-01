Rangers have had a bid turned down for midfielder Nicolas Raskin, with Standard Liege wanting £1.5m for the Belgian. (Sun), external

Standard Liege and Rangers remain in talks over Raskin, 21. (Herald - subscription required), external

Former Rangers forward Andy Little expects new midfielder Todd Cantwell to take weeks to get up to speed, and the same for Raskin if he also signs on at Ibrox. (Express), external

