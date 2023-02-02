Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Rating: 8/10

This has been a typical Brentford January window – nice and quiet, and importantly with no big names leaving.

The Bees rarely do much business at this time of year and there was only one arrival – pacy winger Kevin Schade, early in the month.

Cover was needed up front – not only because Ivan Toney faces a possible ban over betting charges – and Schade is a typical Bees signing, young and full of potential.

Sadly, and inevitably, long-serving club legend Sergi Canos left to join Olympiakos on loan – six years after signing permanently.

Injury-hit defender Charlie Goode joined Blackpool on loan to get game time, while Mads Bech Sorensen, Paris Maghoma and Tariqe Fosu returned from old loan deals to start new ones.

For analysis on all 20 Premier League clubs, read the full piece here