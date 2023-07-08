Dundee's Mexican duo will 'ignite' Dens Park

Dundee's Mexican summer signings will "ignite and excite" the Dens Park crowd, says manager Tony Docherty.

Striker Diego Pineda joined from Mexico's second tier on Friday, following countryman Antonio Portales to Scotland.

Docherty says Dundee's "global search for players" allowed them to identify centre-back Portales, who then played a part in the signing of Pineda.

"It got brought to our attention [by our recruitment team] that there was a player [Portales] we should do work on," Docherty told BBC Sportsound.

"We were very impressed with Antonio. When we managed to secure him, we asked him who he could recommend from his league.

"He mentioned Diego and we saw a player that would fit into our strategy. He looks like a striker that can score all sorts of goals. It’s an exciting prospect."