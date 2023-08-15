The arrival of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan will help Arsenal "perform at the highest possible level in all competitions", says Gunners sporting director Edu.

The 27-year-old Spain international will compete for the goalkeeping position with Aaron Ramsdale, who has been Arsenal's first-choice keeper for the past two seasons.

Edu said: "David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League.

"With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions."