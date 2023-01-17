S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

With successive rewards of back-to-back wins, Forest’s development is glaringly evident.

Securing a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and moving up to 13th in the Premier League within a week is something to be proud of. Last week was certainly monumental.

The winning goals and penalty saves made it all the more special.

Dean Henderson championed his inner Brice Samba with a classic towel-wrapped water bottle, which played its part in his shot-stopping and the subsequent win.

Two goals then came from one of our own, Brennan Johnson, both assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White, ensuring our victory against Leicester. Let’s not forget the sublime bicycle kick from Gibbs-White.

Steve Cooper, with his admirably pragmatic approach, continues to state the need for improvements. After such pleasing performances, we can’t doubt that it’s a special time to be a Reds supporter under such a transformational manager. The trajectory is beginning to look almost similar to that of last season.

Having recently sealed our first away win, a trip to Bournemouth could offer us a match that widens our grins even further.