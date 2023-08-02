Simon Stone, BBC Sport

We are still to properly see what Erik ten Hag views Mason Mount as.

The suggestion has been he could be a number eight, playing through the middle. Yet with England, he was more effective as a wide attacker.

I have always felt Mount’s ability to read a game, execute a gameplan and be disciplined positionally were his major attributes. Marking your man might seem a pretty basic requirement, but how many goals are conceded because players switch off defensively and someone ends up unmarked?

Mount is a tidy player. He is inventive and has a good passing range. But I am not sure United will get the best out of him if he is in a central position.