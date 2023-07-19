McGregor still undecided on his post-Rangers future

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Allan McGregor says he is yet to decide whether to end his playing career following his Rangers exit.

The goalkeeping legend, whose second spell with the club ended this summer, returned to Ibrox for an emotional send-off in his testimonial match on Tuesday night as Rangers lost 2-1 to Newcastle.

Asked whether he’s set to hang up his gloves for good, the 41 year-old said: “I don’t know. I thought I was when I came back training on Monday, that’s for sure.

“You never know, do you? You can never say never with anything. So I’ll just enjoy the night and take in what’s been a special occasion for me and see what happens.”

The former Scotland number one thanked the Rangers supporters for a “very special night” at a packed Ibrox as he made his final appearance for the club.

“It’s a night me and my family will never forget,” said McGregor, who made way for Jack Butland in the 38th minute.

“I need to thank everyone that pulled it off and a big thanks to our fans who were magnificent to the end, staying for the whole game.

“Getting the reception I got was fantastic. I need to thank them again for their support over the years. They’re fantastic, the best fans in the world without doubt.”