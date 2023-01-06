Sibbick desperate to break duck

Toby Sibbick is desperate to break his scoring duck for Hearts after seeing his Edinburgh derby goal ruled out on Monday.

The English defender moved back to Tynecastle last January after a brief loan spell in 2020, but despite making 40 appearances – 28 as a starter – he is one of the few outfield players at the club yet to notch a goal.

Sibbick thought he had ended his when he pounced against Hibernian on Monday but his celebration was cut short when VAR reviewed and then chalked off his effort.

“I told a few of the lads before the game I would score, and I did score but unfortunately I was just offside so I was gutted,” said the 23-year-old former Barnsley player.

“I’ve scored a couple for Barnsley and Wimbledon but it will be special if I can score for Hearts.

“Even though it was disallowed on Monday, as soon as it hit the net you could hear the noise. Hopefully I don’t have to wait too much longer for my first goal here.”