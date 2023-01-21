Juranovic on verge of Union Berlin move - gossip

Union Berlin have made their move for Josip Juranovic and are in the "final stages" of talks to land the Celtic and Croatia right-back. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Celtic have given Josip Juranovic permission to travel to Germany for talks with Union Berlin and have accepted a £10m bid, understood to be £7.5m plus add-ons. (Sky Sports), external

Celtic are closing in on a deal to sign South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, with manager Ange Postecoglou ruling out a loan departure for Scotland midfielder David Turnbull. (Herald, external, subscription required)

