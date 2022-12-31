Man City 1-1 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard to PLP: "A lot of personality and work ethic. When you play a team of City's level you understand what's coming. If you open up against them they put you to bed so we had to have a certain style and the players kept to that and scored a goal. It's very hard but they did it.

"We had to not give them the space they wanted. I thought we were pretty good at that. We had some great blocks and defending too. When you stay in the game you have a bit of belief and you just need some moments. We got a special moment. You need that here at City.

"The quality of the finish was top draw. Demarai Gray wants more of that and I do. It got us the point. You ride your luck a tiny bit of course. We deserved more last week after the result. Sometimes football pays you back in different ways.

"Two physical lads! Erling Haaland, what a player, to see him in the flesh, he's a special player. I like that side of it with Ben Godfrey.

"We have two home games in the league and we need to go and get some points but we have to fight for every bit of it."