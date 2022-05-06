'Spurs have some of the best counter-attacking players in the world'

Jurgen Klopp said he is "looking forward" to playing Tottenham on Saturday, but described it as a "massive test" for his team.

The Reds, who continue to chase Manchester City for the title, face a Spurs side who are fighting for a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.

On Antonio Conte's side, he said: "All teams fight for everything, but Tottenham have massive quality.

"It’s probably the biggest task, in terms of protection, we’ve faced in a long time. We have to find a way to keep them calm as much as possible."

"Away from home, they are not bothered about having the ball all the time because they have some of the best counter-attacking players in the world.

"The main challenge is the quality of the opponent and how Tottenham win their games. They have a brilliant football team with the way they are set up.

"But I’m still looking forward to it."