Ten Hag on Rashford injury, 'serious' Sheriff and pressure
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Europa League game against Sheriff on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Marcus Rashford hasn't travelled because of a "muscle injury" sustained against Arsenal. Ten Hag didn't give a timescale on Rashford's return, but he did say "not too long".
When asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo would play because "the Moldovan fans want to know", Ten Hag said they would have to wait to find out. He later said United would pick "a strong team" for the match.
Ten Hag said it was "quite clear" Sheriff, who beat Real Madrid last season, are capable of causing an upset against United and are a "serious and decent opponent".
Having lost their Europa League opener against Real Sociedad, Ten Hag played down there being any added pressure on this match because "pressure is for every game".
But he added: "When you lose the first game, you have to win the second, so we know what our task is."