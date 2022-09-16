J﻿oe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s trip to Wolveson Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Aymeric Laporte is back in training but not ready yet. Kyle Walker is getting better and he will assess on Friday afternoon whether he will be available. Kalvin Phillips is also getting closer.

On Erling Haaland being awarded Premier League Player of the Month: “I’ve said it many times – he is an exceptional striker. With his ambition, he wants to be better and he will be better. We haven’t added many things to him.”

He has “no opinion” on Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s idea to stage a US style ‘All-Star’ game in the Premier League.

City will be ready and prepared for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off despite the quick turnaround from their Champions League game on Wednesday: “We’ll have less time, that’s all. The big teams have to adapt and adjust as quickly as possible.”

He holds opponents Wolves in high regard: “I’m really impressed with the way they play and the changes they have made. I like a lot of what they are trying to do.”

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here