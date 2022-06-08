So Liverpool are keen on a deal for Benfica's 22-year-old forward Darwin Nunez according to widespread reports.

Alan: Nunez to Liverpool will not be a saga. If we want him he will come and join us for CL football and a crack at the Premier League. Man Utd and NUFC are only in competition with each other.

Steve: I like the look of Nunez. As previously, LFC can fund the acquisition through player sales. Mane, Nat Phillips, Minamino, plus potentially Oxlade-Chamberlain and Neco Williams would between them net the club in excess of £100m. It's going to be an interesting summer for a number of Premier League sides.