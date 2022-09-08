Wilfried N'Didi believes a win over Aston Villa on Saturday will kickstart Leicester's season.

He told BBC Radio Leicester: "If we can get this, then we will be flying.

"To be honest we haven’t been ourselves like in previous seasons. It’s not been what we really wanted, it’s just obvious that the confidence has been low, but we will get there.

"We know we have lost games but we are still together, still knowing we have qualities in the team and knowing we can come up there. There is still many games but the most important is the next game, that’s our plan.

"It still boils down to us being together. Knowing confidence is a bit low, we are trying to build it and being together really helps. Doing everything we can in training actually transmits into games."

The Foxes are winless and sit bottom of the Premier League.

N'Didi said there is no bad blood between him and goalkeeper Danny Ward after their recent heated on-field exchange.

He said: "We are all humans, we have feelings. I understood where he was coming from after the game and we just laugh over it. It was in the heat of the moment and we showed the other side of us. We are humans and it’s normal."

