The lack of investment in the January transfer window was one of the key factors in Leeds United's downfall this season, says BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope.

Throw in injuries to key players and that has made for a difficult campaign, which he believes will go down to the wire.

Pope said: "Let’s be honest, I didn't expect more than a point from this little run of games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, and that’s going to have to come on Wednesday.

"It’s not even going to be over then, is it? It’s all about beating Brighton on Sunday. But nobody thought Leeds were going to be in it after they won at Watford a few weeks ago. At the moment, it feels like them [going down] - but I’m ever the optimist."

On where it went wrong this season, he added: "I don’t think it is the fans. If they have impacted anything they have really, really helped. They have gone up a notch.

"I think it’s the injuries. That’s the thing that has really killed them and it is hurting them now, plus a suspension to the captain. There are players with over 200 Leeds appearances in Ayling, Cooper, Dallas. Phillips has only just come back. Bamford is out. January was a big issue, there is no doubt about it.

"After all the years of work that have gone into getting Leeds out of the division and the investment that has gone in, the planning, and for the fans’ sake obviously, I just hope Leeds survive. I think it’s going to be Burnley."

