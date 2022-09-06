Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

After an almost perfect performance against Nottingham Forest in midweek, City were dealt a bit of a reality check at the weekend.

Huge credit to Aston Villa who showed grit and determination to come away with a draw. Despite dominating possession for the majority of the game, City didn’t have their usual cutting edge, gave the ball away too easily and got caught on the break.

As a result, we probably got what we deserved and we realise City aren’t going to win every game this season.

In recent years City have tended to make slow starts and build to a crescendo from November and December to play their best football towards the end of the season. This season, until the weekend, has felt a bit different. Despite playing a different system and our traditional slow start we have hit the deck running.

City need to re-find that cutting edge quickly as the games now are coming thick and fast with a punishing schedule starting with Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.