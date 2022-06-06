John Stones doesn't share the same frustrations as his Manchester City team-mate Kevin de Bruyne about the scheduling of Nations League matches.

De Bruyne said the competition is "unimportant", external and has been critical of the number of international games so soon after the end of the club season, but Stones sees it as ideal preparation for the World Cup.

He said: "I speak on my personal experiences of when I was out of the team and, like any other player, it hurt.

"You want to be here, you’ve got to deserve to be here - so when you are here, you have got to make the most of it. To play in big games like this, you can only cherish the moment and maximise what is in front of you.

"We can’t control our fixtures. Sometimes who we are playing, when we are playing, we have got to look at the positive side and go with it and see where it takes us. I see it as a massive learning curve and a big step in the right direction to set us up for the World Cup."

Gareth Southgate also confirmed Phil Foden is still away from the group and is recovering from Covid-19 back in England.

He said: "Phil is still being monitored back at home and we are just going to have to assess.

"It’s going to be a very individual thing with post-Covid. You just don’t know how everybody individually will react."