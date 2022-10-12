Liverpool are winless in their past five Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L2) – they’ve never gone six without a win against the Citizens in their league history.

Manchester City have picked up four points from their past two Premier League away games against Liverpool, just one fewer than they’d earned in their previous 17 visits to Anfield (D5 L12).

Liverpool have scored at least twice in each of their past four meetings with Manchester City in all competitions (W2 D2) – no team has ever scored at least twice in five consecutive games against a side managed by Pep Guardiola before.