Former Leeds and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson is seriously worried about his old club's future after a crushing home defeat by Chelsea.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Robinson questioned the tactics and the discipline of Jesse Marsch's side, who have just two games to save their Premier League status.

"Leeds were so poor," he said. "They caused themselves a lot of problems and there were not many positives to take away.

"They won't be taking a lot of confidence out of that performance."

Already struggling with an injury crisis, Leeds will be without Luke Ayling and now Dan James for the run-in after red cards in successive games.

Robinson believes failures in recruitment will also come back to haunt the Whites.

"They said in January they did not want to sign anyone who they did not consider as good as their youngsters," he said.

"But they haven't signed a central midfielder for four seasons and have been without Kalvin Phillips for 60% of this season.

"And Patrick Bamford is such an integral part of what they do and they knew he would be out - why did they not get a replacement in?"

For the full discussion on Leeds - and a more positive outlook from Michael Brown - listen from 12'47 on BBC Sounds