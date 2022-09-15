'Potter will face selection scrutiny'
- Published
Graham Potter's team selection prompted some scrutiny in the 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg, with Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly left on the bench, while Raheem Sterling operated on the left of a four-man midfield in a 3-4-3 setup.
Sterling excelled to score his 25th Champions League goal.
But BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone feels bold team selections will be a new point of focus around Potter after his move from Brighton.
One major element of the job Graham Potter must get used to at Chelsea is having his selections dissected and then having the opinions thrown back at him for a comment. Happens to all managers but the volume at big clubs is far greater and creates a news cycle of its own.— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 15, 2022
