Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

It's nice that Watford boss Roy Hodgson is going back to Selhurst Park in the week that he has announced this will be his final season in management.

He will get a great reception but it won't go as far as Crystal Palace allowing him to leave with the points.

The Hornets have lost their past five games and are on the brink of going back down to the Championship. It's just a matter of when their relegation will be confirmed.

Bobbie's prediction: 3-0

Palace don't have anything to play for but they should get the job done here. A lot of managers don't get given enough time to implement something really different when they come into clubs, but Patrick Vieira has managed it already in his first season as Eagles boss. Palace are a team that scares everyone now.

