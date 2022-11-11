Hibernian forward Elias Melkersen experienced memory loss after suffering a bout of concussion and is glad to be back to full fitness.

The 19-year-old Norwegian striker, signed from Bodo/Glimt in January, was clattered in the temple by team-mate Paul Hanlon's hip near the end of the 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat by St Mirren in Paisley on 27 August.

Melkersen eventually returned to action as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Motherwell on 8 October but has only relatively recently been able to report no more problems.

"It is very good to be back," he said. "When it happened, I didn't know where I was and I forgot the whole previous week.

"I didn't know I was playing. It was a weird feeling. It was very tough."

Melkersen explained that he thought he was okay until he trained and then he felt poorly again.

"I felt dizzy all the time and couldn't focus and my head began to throb, so it was not good," he said.

"If anyone gets concussion, they need to be very careful and take your time, because if you don't, it can be dangerous.

"The coaches and everyone at the club has been really good, helping me and checking up on me every day. I recovered faster because they were so good."