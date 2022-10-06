Antonio Colak has scored in all four of his Scottish Premiership appearances at Ibrox (six goals). The Croat could become the first Rangers player to score in five consecutive home league appearances overall since Alfredo Morelos in November 2018.

St Mirren have won five of their last six league games (L1), as many as their previous 18 (W5 D4 L9).

While St Mirren defeated Rangers in the League Cup two seasons ago, the Ibrox club have won all of the sides' last 12 top-flight league matches, scoring 29 and conceding just two.