W﻿e asked for your views following Rangers' 4-1 win against Aberdeen...

Martin: More like it from Rangers. No one deserves to win every game but what the fans demand is 100% commitment from the players, play for the jersey

A﻿nonymous: One swallow doesn’t make a summer

W﻿ee Al: I think the fans just need to support the team instead of always looking for negativity. I was at the game today and Rangers absolutely ran over them. Once we have our injured players back I think it will all click back together

S﻿ Christie: One game. One good performance. Let’s not get carried away. We need a performance and result against Ajax not only to maintain confidence but avoid humiliation in the Champions League. Really positive stats but profligacy in front of goal still an issue