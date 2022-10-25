Celtic have only kept one clean sheet in their last 29 matches in the Champions League, conceding 70 goals at an average of 2.4 per game in the process.

In the previous five meetings between Celtic and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage, both teams have shared two wins apiece. The one draw came in this season's reverse fixture, a 1-1 stalemate in Warsaw.

Oleksandr Zubkov has scored in his last two appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, both against Real Madrid (home and away).