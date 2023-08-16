Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards reflects on Al-Nassr's interest in Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic: "Fulham would rather not sell their talismanic forward, but certainly cannot resist this sort of money. You also cannot really keep someone like Mitrovic against his will as he is not a character you can just hope to ride out of the window.

"Can you blame a footballer for wanting to go to play there?

"From a purely football and competition perspective, in the peak years of their career as Mitrovic is entering, he is playing in the best league in the world, living in what many what consider one of the best cities in the world.

"Fulham are not one of the best clubs in the world, but he has had five really good years there.

"But this would be a lot of money for him and that is what Saudi Arabian clubs do - offer more money than people are willing or able to turn down."