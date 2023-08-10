Will Faulks, Chelsea News, external

This week there have been reports claiming that Mauricio Pochettino is still expecting as many as four players to be added to his Chelsea squad before the end of the summer.

This means that the priority in the first few matches of the season is going to be damage limitation, to an extent. Chelsea will be trying to pick up as many points as possible with an unfinished and inexperienced side, knowing they will likely grow stronger through the autumn.

Expectations are relatively low, with a host of debutants and kids set to start at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. But Mauricio Pochettino cannot allow any excuses.

Standards have fallen dramatically in the past 12 months and, unless they are raised dramatically, Chelsea's slide towards mid-table risks becoming permanent.

So, while this team will look very different by the time we reach September, the players stepping up in these opening fixtures - whether it's Ian Maatsen, Carney Chukwuemeka or Andrey Santos - have to perform. Not only to earn their long-term place in the team, but also to ensure they do not lose ground on our top-four rivals in the early stages of the season.

A bad start will make chasing European football an uphill battle, no matter who ends up being brought in before deadline day.

My opening day starting XI: Kepa; James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Enzo, Chukwuemeka; Sterling, Mudryk; Jackson.