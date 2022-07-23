St Mirren boss explains Reid's Celtic snub

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says Dylan Reid has backed himself to become a first-team regular with the Paisley side after rejecting a move to Celtic, a £125,000 offer having been accepted that would have led to the 17-year-old midfielder featuring in the Scottish champions' B-team. (Daily Record), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his summer transfer business is not yet complete and expects some "comings and goings" despite suggesting that his squad is already stronger than the one that secured the Scottish title last season. (Daily Record), external

