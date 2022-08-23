'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford

Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived Liverpool of the height in attack that might have exploited Martinez's lack of stature, but they got exactly what they deserved here - nothing.

Klopp's decision to omit Fabinho was mystifying, even more so when James Milner and Jordan Henderson were left off the pace as United rattled into challenges and contested every ball with a fierce competitive edge.

Liverpool were also vulnerable at the back, with Virgil van Dijk's poor start to the season continuing, especially with a passive piece of defending for Jadon Sancho's goal.

Klopp will not be panicking and Liverpool have too much quality to struggle for long but two points from their first three league games is a bitterly disappointing return and it is hard to make a case that they deserved anything more.