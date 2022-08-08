We asked you for your thoughts after West Ham's opening weekend defeat against Manchester City at London Stadium.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jay: I think the game was a fair reflection of where we are as a side and in the season. We had no new players in our starting 11 and this will change. We also looked colder than City, who played Liverpool last week, maybe giving them an added edge. They looked a week ahead of us in a pre-season sense but I am optimistic with new players to come in soon.

Al: West Ham gave too much respect to City. There was no motivation to win the ball back. Instead they sat with 11 men behind the ball and just watched City pass the ball around. When West Ham did get the ball, it was just punted up field straight back to City... Need a huge improvement for the Forest game.

JP: We lacked any bottle to get anything from the game until the hour mark. We just sat back and let them come at us when everyone knows if you attack City they buckle. Inept tactics from a pretty much switched on manager. But we lick our wounds and go again. Benrahma shouldn't be anywhere near the squad now. He has to go. Not to West Ham's level.

Ted: I thought, honestly, we were just outplayed by City. Haaland was incredible.

Jack: Disappointed, but West need to improve the tactics to prepare for the Nottingham Forest game next week.