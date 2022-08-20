Postecoglou welcomes Premiership's Aussie influx

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has welcomed the Australian influx to Scottish football as he prepares to face a Hearts squad featuring three of his countrymen.

Socceroos defender Kye Rowles has joined Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson at Tynecsatle, while the likes of Livingston, Hibernian, Dundee United and St Johnstone have also recruited Australian players this summer.

And Postecoglou replaced one Australia midfielder for another when Aaron Mooy arrived at Celtic following Tom Rogic's departure.

Ahead of Sunday's Parkhead meeting in the cinch Premiership, former Australia manager Postecoglou said: "It's great for Australian football - it's a good league for Australian players. It gives them a real stepping stone into Europe and it's a tough, competitive league.

"Particularly with Hearts, Cammy Devlin coming in last year and doing really well probably encouraged them to look there again.

"Certainly with Nathaniel and Kye Rowles, who I have known for quite a while, they are good players and good characters.

"It's good to see other Australians in the league, they can add something but they will also be challenging themselves to perform because it's a pretty competitive league."