Transfer news: Alonso to request Chelsea exit

Defender Marcos Alonso will ask to leave Chelsea, with an agreement already in place with Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Andreas Christensen will be announced as a Barca player in the coming days. The centre-back's contract at Stamford Bridge runs out in June. (AS - in Spanish), external

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti insists the club cannot afford to sell 30-year-old Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is wanted by Chelsea. (Star), external

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace want to bring Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park next season. (Star), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column