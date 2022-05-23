Ending the season with a bang
Ending the league on a high ⚽💫 Thanks for all of your support this season, Seagulls 👊🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/1Rh4aLJMh7— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) May 22, 2022
So proud 👏 to have made my first @premierleague debut.A journey that seemed impossible has become possible. Thanks to all the Coaching staff,The Physio's who worked with me during rehab🙏,the fans,friends and my family ❤️for supporting me and the team through out the season🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WJT6dtntdM— Enock Mwepu (@EnockMwepu45) May 23, 2022
What a group of lads . So proud of everyone involved at this club for the work they have put in this year. Highest league position achieved 51 points in the toughest league in the world! What a way to finish the season 💙 @OfficialBHAFC pic.twitter.com/vMKc1YYYHp— Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) May 22, 2022
