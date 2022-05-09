Watford form under Hodgson 'surprising'

Ex-Spurs and Fulham full-back Stephen Kelly admits he is "surprised" his former boss Roy Hodgson has been unable to make Watford tougher to beat.

The Hornets' relegation from the Premier League was confirmed by defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday and Kelly says he expected them to put up more of a fight under the former England bosss.

"I worked with Roy for a long time and I know exactly what he does," he said. "He is so drilled with team shape, it's monotonous but it works and makes you really hard to beat.

"It puts you in a situation to win games but for some reason he's not been able to cement it at Watford."

Hodgson was the third manager at Vicarage Road this season after Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri and Kelly thinks the revolving door policy at Watford is beginning to backfire.

"When you're changing managers so often, at some point it comes back to bite you," he said. "When Roy came in, it was probably already too much to get them out of the mire they were in."

