Transfer news: United issue De Jong ultimatum

Manchester United have told Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong they will turn their attention elsewhere if they 25-year-old cannot decide whether he wants to come to Old Trafford this summer. (Sport - in Spanish), external

United are among a number of clubs keen on Aurelien Tchouameni and will be ready to step in if the 22-year-old France midfielder's transfer to Real Madrid does not materialise. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, they could make an offer for Liverpool and Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku next week, with the 24-year-old France forward reluctant to sign a new deal at RB Lepizig. (Florian Pettenberg, Sky Sport Germany), external

Manchester United have also held internal talks with new manager Erik ten Hag about Ajax's Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 20, and Villareal's Spain centre back Pau Torres, 25. (Caught Offside), external

Paul Pogba's barber has dropped a clue on Instagram, external about the 29-year-old midfielder's future, suggesting the Frenchman will rejoin Juventus when his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer. (Manchester Evening News), external

