Aston Villa v Crystal Palace: Team news

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins could miss out because of an ankle injury he sustained against Liverpool in midweek.

Jacob Ramsey returns after a two-match absence with a groin problem but Leon Bailey and Kortney Hause are still out.

Crystal Palace will assess the fitness of Marc Guehi, who was substituted due to an ankle problem last week, and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain out but Joel Ward could make his 250th Premier League appearance.

