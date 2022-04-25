Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds: Marsch reaction

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, speaking to BBC Sport: "It wasn't our best night, however a recipe of not losing and finding a way to pick up points, we will take the positives.

"We need to find ways of being a bit more dangerous, but a clean sheet and a draw is a big, big positive.

"Kalvin Phillips is a big presence in our team and a big boost to have him back. I thought both teams fought for the points but it was respectful.

"The pressure was always going to be big no matter what. The challenge against Manchester City is like no other. We are excited for it and will play brave, but I know how good City are, they are the best team in the world."