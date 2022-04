Transfer news: Magpies considering move for Hojbjerg

Newcastle are weighing up a move for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 26. (Express), external

Eddie Howe's side are also pursuing Reims' France Under-20 forward Hugo Ekitike, 19. (90min), external

The Magpies are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's 22-year-old French defender Evan Ndicka. (Bild - in German, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, defender Fabian Schar, who is out of contract in the summer, is close to aggreeing a new deal at St James' Park. (Mail), external

