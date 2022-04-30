Man City v Leeds: Confirmed teams news
- Published
Leeds make three changes from the side that drew with Crystal Palace last-time out.
Junior Firpo, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk are the players to come in for the hosts.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo, Koch, Raphinha, Dallas, Phillips, Harrison, Rodrigo.
Subs: Klaesson, Llorente, James, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton.
Manchester City make five changes from the 4-3 win against Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.
Joao Cancelo returns from suspension while Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish all come in.
Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench while John Stones misses out through injury.
Man City XI: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Foden, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.
Subs: Zinchenko, Steffen, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete-Tabu, McAtee.