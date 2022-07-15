Former Everton stalwart Leon Osman threw the ceremonial first pitch as members of the current squad took time out from their pre-season training schedule to visit the Washington Nationals.

First-team players Dele Alli, Ben Godfrey and James Tarkowski were among those in attendance.

“What an honour and what an opportunity to represent Everton in that way," Osman told the club's official website, external. "Throwing a first pitch is a brilliant thing to have done, and I’m glad I didn’t let the club down."

Everton open their pre-season campaign against Arsenal in the M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday morning with kick-off at 00:00 BST.