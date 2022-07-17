Ross County have signed forward William Akio from Canadian club Valour FC.

The 23-year-old South Sudan international has agreed a three-year deal, after scoring 10 goals in 43 appearances for Valour.

Manager Malky Mackay told the Ross County website: “William is a player we have been tracking for a number of months and we are delighted to bring him to Dingwall.

“William is an ambitious and driven player, and we look forward to developing him further in his time with us.”