Tuesday talking point: We looked like the old Burnley - and now there's hope again

Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

After traveling to most away games this season, I can't remember the last time we had something to cheer about on the road. Heading to a match between the Premier League's two 'draw specialists' this season, there was doom and gloom among Clarets' supporters.

But there was a real sense of urgency from the start and a real fighting spirit, giving the traveling Claret faithful hope, and that was rewarded when Wout Weghorst - the answer to Burnley's prayers - finished off a stunning attack down the right to score his first for the club.

I had forgotten how it felt to be in an away end of optimism and high spirit. At 3-0 up and with the game dead and buried, it felt like what seemed impossible only weeks ago could now be very much possible.

With still a long way to go in the season, I have full belief that Dyche can turn the season around and keep us punching well above our weight.

We looked like the old Burnley, the one we all know and love. We are far from done yet.