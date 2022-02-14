Eriksen 'really shrewd signing' for Brentford

Christian Eriksen should provide "a huge boost" to Brentford, believes former Southampton defender Francis Benali.

The Denmark midfielder received applause from all four stands at Brentford Community Stadium when he walked onto the pitch before the goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Benali says his presence will lift Thomas Frank's side as they seek to halt a run of nine defeats in their past 11 Premier League games.

"He is a huge bonus and boost for them," Benali told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He brings such a health wealth of experience and knowledge to the club that they will need.

"I really hope he can hit the ground running as you couldn't meet a nicer person.

"I'm absolutely delighted he's able to play professional football again."

